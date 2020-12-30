Advertisement

Watertown man missing after going ice fishing

The Watertown Police Dept. is searching for Jerald T. Brennan, who hasn't been seen since going...
The Watertown Police Dept. is searching for Jerald T. Brennan, who hasn't been seen since going ice fishing on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Watertown Police Dept. is asking for help locating a 65-year-old man who has not been seen since going ice fishing earlier this week.

According to police, Jerald T. Brennan left his Watertown home around noon Monday, December 28, to go ice fishing by himself at an unknown location.

At the time, he was wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, and large boots and driving his grey 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Brennan stands 5′11″ tall, weighs around 175-180 lbs., with short wavy, and is muscular and in good physical health, according to his description.

He is known to frequent Rock Lake, Mud Lake, and Fox Lake, and has a cottage in Nekoosa. Friends and family have all checked those locations, but were unable to locate him, police said.

His phone was last pinged Tuesday morning at an address in Amhurst.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Watertown Police Dept. at 920-261-6660.

