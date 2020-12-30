Watertown man missing after going ice fishing

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Watertown Police Dept. is asking for help locating a 65-year-old man who has not been seen since going ice fishing earlier this week.

According to police, Jerald T. Brennan left his Watertown home around noon Monday, December 28, to go ice fishing by himself at an unknown location.

At the time, he was wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, and large boots and driving his grey 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Brennan stands 5′11″ tall, weighs around 175-180 lbs., with short wavy, and is muscular and in good physical health, according to his description.

He is known to frequent Rock Lake, Mud Lake, and Fox Lake, and has a cottage in Nekoosa. Friends and family have all checked those locations, but were unable to locate him, police said.

His phone was last pinged Tuesday morning at an address in Amhurst.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Watertown Police Dept. at 920-261-6660.

**Missing Person** The Watertown Police Department is investigating a missing person case involving Jerald T. Brennan... Posted by Watertown WI Police Department on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

