Wisconsin Democrats threaten to skip Assembly inauguration

MADISON, Wis., (AP/WMTV) — Wisconsin Assembly Democrats might skip inauguration next week because Republicans aren’t requiring masks in the chamber.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says he’s afraid the lack of masks could spread the coronavirus. He says having Democrats skip Monday’s ceremony is “a real possibility.”

Gov. Tony Evers swore in all 38 Assembly Democrats virtually on Monday so they don’t need to attend next week’s ceremony to start their terms.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement Wednesday that lawmakers would be asked to wear masks during the new two-year session but didn’t say they would be required.

Pocan weighs in

U.S. Congressman Mark Pocan also criticized the legislature for not mandating masks on the Assembly floor, calling it “a devastatingly bad decision.”

“There is no excuse for not requiring masks—as most employers do—in every effort to keep people safe during a pandemic,” the 2nd District Democrat said.

Pocan, who served 14 years in the Assembly, argued if the legislature can require wearing a tie on the floor, lawmakers should be able to require a mask.

“It’s time we all walk the walk—not just talk the talk, when it comes to public safety and COVID-19,” he added.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.