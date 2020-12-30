Advertisement

Wisconsin farmers expected to end year with higher income

Farm
Farm(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Direct government payments are expected to help Wisconsin farmers end the year with a higher average income than they did in 2019.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service estimated in their latest farm financial forecast that net farm income will hit $119.6 billion in 2020, a 41 percent increase from 2019 and the highest income level since 2013.

The forecast is slightly higher than last quarter’s estimate, partly because of a price rally for corn and soybeans seen around harvest time. Farmers also are expected to receive $46.5 billion in direct government payments.

That’s $24 billion more, than in 2019.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Latest News

The Watertown Police Dept. is searching for Jerald T. Brennan, who hasn't been seen since going...
Watertown man found dead after going missing
Dane County, Badger Prairie Needs Network Announce Opening of Expanded Cold Storage Unit
500% increase in Dane Co. households with food insecurity
UW Madison campus health can start COVID-19 vaccinations
Madison Post Office asks residents to clear walkways, mail boxes for letter carriers
Solar panel arrays in Buckland (Photo courtesy of Timothy Gavin)
MGE looks to place new solar array in Madison