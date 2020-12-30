YWCA Madison gets its own gift from MacKenzie Scott’s multi-billion dollar donation spree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just over a week after Rock County’s YWCA celebrated a million-dollar gift from MacKenzie Scott, the one in Madison announced it too will be receiving a donation from the writer.

Although the Madison YWCA refused to say how much it is getting, the agency described CEO Vanessa McDowell as being in “disbelief” upon hearing the news of the donation.

“With tears in my eyes, I was so thankful for this unrestricted gift,” McDowell said. “MacKenzie Scott was clear that she trusts the work that we are doing and my leadership through this tremendous gift.”

The YWCA explained the money comes after a very tough year for the agency. Even before the pandemic struck, longtime funders of two of its housing programs had pulled out. Scott’s gift will allow the initiatives to continue and help the YWCA prepare to help people facing economic challenges in a post-COVID-19 world.

However, the YWCA was quick to point out that the one-time donation does not eliminate the need for the continued gifts from current donors.

“Each and every donation is critical to support over 20 programs in employment & transportation, shelter & housing, and race & gender equity (including restorative justice). Corporate sponsorships, foundation grants, and individual donations are key community support for the longstanding local agency,” it said.

Scott, who had been married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has given away more than $4 billion (with a ‘B’) in recent weeks as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.

With her gift, Scott “is setting the bar for what I believe is the future of philanthropy, unrestricted giving (no strings attached),” McDowell added.

