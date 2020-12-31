Advertisement

2 Wisconsin siblings killed in wrong-way crash in Florida

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities released the names of Wisconsin siblings killed when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 in central Florida and collided head-on with their vehicle.

The crash happened Tuesday night.

The Omro School District in Wisconsin identified the victims as 21-year-old Domynick Milis and 18-year-old Danycka Milis. A letter from the district listed both siblings as graduates of the district.

Two younger relatives in the backseat were also injured. The suspect also died.

Officials say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a pizza delivery driver in Orlando.

The siblings were following their parents after viewing the holiday display at Daytona International Speedway.

