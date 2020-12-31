Advertisement

2021 travel may include vaccine passport

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) - If you’re feeling cooped up after months and months of the pandemic, you’re not alone.

Many are looking forward to traveling again, but proof of vaccination may be required when getting away.

Smartphone apps like CommonPass are being created to allow users to upload a COVID-19 test result or, eventually, proof of vaccination.

It generates a QR code that can be scanned to get into stadiums, movie theaters and even other countries without revealing sensitive information.

When traveling, the user can also check the app to see COVID-19 rules based on their itinerary.

IBM has also developed an app called Digital Health Pass.

The app allows companies and venues to customize what they’d need for entry, including COVID-19 tests, temperature checks and vaccination records, which would be stored in a mobile wallet.

For those without a smartphone, a few companies are also working on a smart card that strikes a middle ground between traditional paper vaccine certificates and an online version that’s easier to store and reproduce.

CommonPass and IBM have stressed privacy as central to their initiatives.

IBM says it allows users to control and consent to the use of their health data and allows them to choose the level of detail they want to provide to authorities.

