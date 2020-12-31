Advertisement

Clear & Cold Night Ahead

Sunshine Returns Thursday
Cold
Cold(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Cleanup continues from the accumulating snowfall over the last 24 hours. The good news is that calmer conditions will carry us through the end of the year. Clouds will be stubborn tonight and that will prevent temperatures from really crashing. Still, overnight lows will be around 10 degrees. New Year’s Eve Thursday will feature mainly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures into the middle 20s. Clouds will slowly start to increase after sunset.

New Year’s Day will feature our next weathermaker. An area of Low Pressure will pass to our southwest. This will overspread moisture after sunrise in the form of snow. Light snow will continue into the midday hour with perhaps a wintry mix sneaking in areas south and east of Madison as temperatures climb into the lower 30s. Right now, accumulations look to be on the lighter side with 1-4 inches possible from northwest to southeast along with a slight coating of ice. It remains a “First Alert Weather Day,” but if data continues to trend this storm southward we may be able to drop that.

The weekend will be pretty seasonable with highs into the middle and upper 20s. A few snow showers can’t be ruled out Saturday with more sunshine expected Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Lisa Ratze is the co-owner of Yola's Cafe.
Grants denied for small businesses needing all the help they can get

Latest News

Snowy roads will impact Wednesday morning commute
Snowy roads will impact Wednesday morning commute
Snowy Roads Wednesday Morning
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine could peek out as snow cleanup gets under way
Snowfall Totals - TUE-WED
FIRST ALERT DAY: Major winter storm impacts the area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning
ALERT DAY - Major winter storm impacts the area Tuesday through Wednesday