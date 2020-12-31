Clear & Cold Night Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Cleanup continues from the accumulating snowfall over the last 24 hours. The good news is that calmer conditions will carry us through the end of the year. Clouds will be stubborn tonight and that will prevent temperatures from really crashing. Still, overnight lows will be around 10 degrees. New Year’s Eve Thursday will feature mainly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures into the middle 20s. Clouds will slowly start to increase after sunset.

New Year’s Day will feature our next weathermaker. An area of Low Pressure will pass to our southwest. This will overspread moisture after sunrise in the form of snow. Light snow will continue into the midday hour with perhaps a wintry mix sneaking in areas south and east of Madison as temperatures climb into the lower 30s. Right now, accumulations look to be on the lighter side with 1-4 inches possible from northwest to southeast along with a slight coating of ice. It remains a “First Alert Weather Day,” but if data continues to trend this storm southward we may be able to drop that.

The weekend will be pretty seasonable with highs into the middle and upper 20s. A few snow showers can’t be ruled out Saturday with more sunshine expected Sunday.

