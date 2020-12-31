Advertisement

COVID-19 survivor reunites with family in time for New Years

Sandra Ebben spent 65-days battling COVID-19 at UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital, including a month in the ICU
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin woman was discharged from UnityPoint Health - Meriter after a 65-day battle with COVID-19.

Sandra Ebben spent Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas with the UnityPoint hospital team, as well as a month in the ICU. She was finally able to to reunite with her husband and grandchildren for New Years Eve Thursday.

On her way out of the hospital Ebben’s battle against the virus was honored.

UnityPoint says that like many patients recovering from COVID-19, Ebben will continue to recover at a rehab facility. She joins more than 650 patients who’ve been discharged from UnityPoint Health – Meriter.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Lisa Ratze is the co-owner of Yola's Cafe.
Grants denied for small businesses needing all the help they can get

Latest News

Vaccine
Wisconsin hospital worker arrested for spoiled vaccine doses
Improving mental health in the new year
Improving mental health in the new year
“We deserve a big, crazy party!” Amber Ruffin previews NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 special
NBC to air New Year's Eve special tonight
NBC to air New Year's Eve special tonight
Self-guided treks recommended for WI First Day Hikes