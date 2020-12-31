COVID-19 survivor reunites with family in time for New Years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin woman was discharged from UnityPoint Health - Meriter after a 65-day battle with COVID-19.

Sandra Ebben spent Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas with the UnityPoint hospital team, as well as a month in the ICU. She was finally able to to reunite with her husband and grandchildren for New Years Eve Thursday.

On her way out of the hospital Ebben’s battle against the virus was honored.

UnityPoint says that like many patients recovering from COVID-19, Ebben will continue to recover at a rehab facility. She joins more than 650 patients who’ve been discharged from UnityPoint Health – Meriter.

