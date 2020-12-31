Don’t be alarmed: Dane Co. to test tornado sirens Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. Emergency Management is alerting people they may hear tornado sirens Thursday morning.

The agency will be conducting tests for much of the day as part of its preventive maintenance – to make sure they will also sound when they really are needed.

The sirens will blare in ten second burst, it explained in a Facebook post. The testing is expected to last into the early afternoon.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the tests is asked to call the agency at 608-266-4330.

