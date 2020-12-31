Advertisement

Don’t be alarmed: Dane Co. to test tornado sirens Thursday

(KY3)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. Emergency Management is alerting people they may hear tornado sirens Thursday morning.

The agency will be conducting tests for much of the day as part of its preventive maintenance – to make sure they will also sound when they really are needed.

The sirens will blare in ten second burst, it explained in a Facebook post. The testing is expected to last into the early afternoon.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the tests is asked to call the agency at 608-266-4330.

Dane County EM and Emergency Communication Systems are conducting preventative maintenance on outdoor warning sirens...

Posted by Dane County Emergency Management on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

