Fitchburg distillery nixes plans to produce hand sanitizer over hefty FDA fee

Yahara Bay is hoping the FDA will waive the fee
'Just Vodka' bottled by Yahara Bay Distillers can be used to disinfect areas. (Jason Rice/WMTV)
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg-based distillery wanted to produce hand sanitizer for healthcare facilities, first responders, and the community. However, a massive fee required by the federal government forced company officials to change their minds.

Yahara Bay Distillers registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration early this year as a pharmaceutical manufacturer to switch over to making hand sanitizer, its COO Nels Forde explained to NBC15 News on Thursday.

To register, however, the agency required a $14,060 fee, he continued, adding that it was due on December 31, 2020. The company was not expecting such a fee to produce hand sanitizer and Forde said the high price meant producing it was no longer an option.

He noted the American Craft Spirits Association, of which Yahara Bay is member, is currently in contact with the FDA to see if the agency can do anything about the fee, either reducing it or waiving it for small businesses.

Forde added they are hopeful for some concessions from the FDA, if they could get one, Yahara Bay may be able to revisit whether it could begin production.

An FDA spokesperson told NBC15 the CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus program passed in March, required these fees beginning in 2021. The law does not provide for waivers either for the fee itself or for the deadline to collect it. However, the agency stated it would be willing to work with Congress to find a solution.

“The FDA appreciates industry’s willingness to help supply alcohol-based hand sanitizer to the market to meet the increasing demand for these products during COVID-19, and we are grateful for their efforts,” the spokesperson said.

The FDA also explained the money collected is expected to help it conduct regulatory activity “in a timelier manner.”

