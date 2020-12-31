Advertisement

Green County relocates community COVID-19 testing site

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Green County Public Health is relocating its community COVID-19 testing site.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, the testing site will be relocated to 652 8th St, Monroe, WI 53566. This is the address of the Swiss Colony Outlet Store.

The health department says testing will continue to be offered three days per week: Mondays from 9 am to 1 pm, Wednesdays from 2 pm to 6 pm and Thursdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Those interested in getting tested are asked to sign up online at gcpublichealth.org.

