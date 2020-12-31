Janesville residents continue cleanup after foot of snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Some Janesville residents started their day with a shovel or a snowblower following 12 inches of snow on Wednesday.

“In Wisconsin you have to adapt to what you’re given,” Cade Badertscher, Janesville resident said. “I don’t mind it. It’s peaceful out here.”

Mother nature made a mess and Badertscher had no problem cleaning it up.

“It’s not too cold out today so I’m just hanging out,” he said.

His basketball court, now buried in snow, is a neighborhood favorite.

“Kids are always here. People come from all over the city to just come play,” he said.

So getting the court shoveled was at the top of his list.

“It’s a good workout. My shoulders are usually burning,” he said.

It was a flurry of excitement in a few hours work.

“I love the snow. I would never want to live anywhere without snow,” Badertscher said.

Janesville plow companies kept busy clearing driveways and parking lots after the snow settled.

“Snow is fun. That’s probably one of the biggest storms we’ve had in a couple years,” Logan Stuckey, Janesville Property Maintenance owner said.

Stuckey’s plow hit the pavement at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

“I’m sure it’ll hit me at some point, keep drinking energy drinks I guess,” he said.

The 18-year-old said the wet snow is keeping him busy and making his job a bit harder.

“It’s harder on the truck, on the equipment. You’re pushing probably twice the weight,” he said.

He plowed dozens of driveways right after the winter storm.

Badertscher said there’s beauty in the cleanup

“It’s satisfying to me. Once it’s all done you look back at it and you feel good,” Badertscher said.

