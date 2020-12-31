Advertisement

Janesville residents continue cleanup after foot of snow

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Some Janesville residents started their day with a shovel or a snowblower following 12 inches of snow on Wednesday.

“In Wisconsin you have to adapt to what you’re given,” Cade Badertscher, Janesville resident said. “I don’t mind it. It’s peaceful out here.”

Mother nature made a mess and Badertscher had no problem cleaning it up.

“It’s not too cold out today so I’m just hanging out,” he said.

His basketball court, now buried in snow, is a neighborhood favorite. 

“Kids are always here. People come from all over the city to just come play,” he said.

So getting the court shoveled was at the top of his list.   

“It’s a good workout. My shoulders are usually burning,” he said.

It was a flurry of excitement in a few hours work.    

“I love the snow. I would never want to live anywhere without snow,” Badertscher said.

Janesville plow companies kept busy clearing driveways and parking lots after the snow settled.

“Snow is fun. That’s probably one of the biggest storms we’ve had in a couple years,” Logan Stuckey, Janesville Property Maintenance owner said.

Stuckey’s plow hit the pavement at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.   

“I’m sure it’ll hit me at some point, keep drinking energy drinks I guess,” he said.

The 18-year-old said the wet snow is keeping him busy and making his job a bit harder.   

“It’s harder on the truck, on the equipment. You’re pushing probably twice the weight,” he said.

He plowed dozens of driveways right after the winter storm.

Badertscher said there’s beauty in the cleanup   

“It’s satisfying to me. Once it’s all done you look back at it and you feel good,” Badertscher said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Lisa Ratze is the co-owner of Yola's Cafe.
Grants denied for small businesses needing all the help they can get

Latest News

PPP loans cause economic ripple effect
PPP loans cause economic ripple effect
PHMDC vaccinates EMS workers
PHMDC vaccinates EMS workers
Portion of snowmobile trails open up in Wis.
Portion of snowmobile trails open up in Wis.
Cleanup continues after winter storm
Cleanup continues after winter storm