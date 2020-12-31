Advertisement

More Snow is in the Forecast for New Years Day

This snow will impact mainly areas south and east of Madison
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s forecast looks quiet with sunshine and highs in the middle 20s. Wind will be considerably lighter than it was yesterday with winds becoming southerly at around 5 mph.

Low pressure continues to develop over the lower Mississippi Valley today. This low will begin to move rapidly to the north-northeast and is expected to pass though the Ohio Valley tomorrow.

This system will bring accumulating snow and mixed precipitation to the central part of the nation by early tomorrow. As the precipitation expands northward into Wisconsin during the afternoon, colder air will change any mix to snow.

The snow is expected to be light and confined to the afternoon and evening hours. In Madison, around an inch of snow will be possible. To the south and east, snow totals will be in the 1 to 2 inch range.

Snow accumulation tomorrow will range from little, if any, to the northwest of Madison. 1 to 2 inches of accumulation will be possible to the south and east.(wmtv weather)

NBC15 meteorologists will continue the First Alert Day for tomorrow as some roadways could become slick as the snow moves in.

NBC15 meteorologists have declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day. 1 to 2 inches of accumulation of snow is expected south and east of Madison for New Years Day.(wmtv weather)

By the weekend, sunshine returns and temperatures will be a little above average. Highs are expected in the low 30s both Saturday and Sunday.

