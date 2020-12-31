Two women die after crash on WIS 69 in the Town of Montrose

TOWN OF MONTROSE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two women have died after a crash Wednesday night that blocked all northbound and southbound lanes on WIS 69 and County Highway PB.

According to a news release, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies responded to what was initially called in as a two-vehicle crash around 5:55 p.m. on State Highway 69. The sheriff’s office noted a third vehicle was identified later after it was side-swiped by a vehicle before the crash.

Deputies found that a 2001 Ford Escape was driving southbound on State HIghway 69 in the northbound lanes when it hit the rear, driver-side tail light of a pickup truck that was trying to avoid the crash.

Witnesses told law enforcement that the Escape kept driving in the wrong direction when it crashed head-on into a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office said the 43-year-old female driver of the Escape and the 51-year-old female driver of the Capita were pronounced dead at the scene by the Dane County Medical Examiner.

The lanes between the two roadways were closed for over three hours.

WisDOT suggests the following alternate route: Southbound traffic on WIS 69 will exit at CTH PB. North on CTH PB to WIS 69. North on WIS 69 to US 18/151. West on US 18/151 to WIS 92. South on WIS 92 back to WIS 69. Northbound traffic will reverse these directions.

This is a developing story. NBC15 is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information is learned.

