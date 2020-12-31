New Year’s resolution could boost mental health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Making a New Year’s resolution could boost your mental health.

A UW-Health psychologist said it could be good for your mental health as 2020 comes to an end. Health professionals say setting goals can give us direction and boost our mood when you meet that goal.

“And at a time when we’re feeling so out of control and we’re living in the midst of a pandemic, when the calendar turns to January first, I really encourage people to take the time to set those resolutions,” UW-Health distinguished Psychologist Shilagh Mirgain said.

These resolutions don’t have to be one big goal. Mirgain said it’s important to set small, short-term goals as well.

