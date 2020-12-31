Advertisement

New Year’s resolution could boost mental health

By Elise Romas
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Making a New Year’s resolution could boost your mental health.

A UW-Health psychologist said it could be good for your mental health as 2020 comes to an end. Health professionals say setting goals can give us direction and boost our mood when you meet that goal.

“And at a time when we’re feeling so out of control and we’re living in the midst of a pandemic, when the calendar turns to January first, I really encourage people to take the time to set those resolutions,” UW-Health distinguished Psychologist Shilagh Mirgain said.

These resolutions don’t have to be one big goal. Mirgain said it’s important to set small, short-term goals as well.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Lisa Ratze is the co-owner of Yola's Cafe.
Grants denied for small businesses needing all the help they can get

Latest News

snow
Janesville residents continue cleanup after foot of snow
PPP loans cause economic ripple effect
PPP loans cause economic ripple effect
PHMDC vaccinates EMS workers
PHMDC vaccinates EMS workers
Portion of snowmobile trails open up in Wis.
Portion of snowmobile trails open up in Wis.
Cleanup continues after winter storm
Cleanup continues after winter storm