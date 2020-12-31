Advertisement

Nurse in quarantine says her online grocery order never came

By Tiffany Thompson and Wade Smith
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A frontline health care worker, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, had to fight a new battle this week.

A battle to find her missing groceries.

Nurse Jennifer Lilly ordered groceries from a Walmart on Highway 72 on Tuesday. The expected delivery time was around 6:21 p.m.

The groceries never arrived.

“It’s 7 o’ clock, my groceries still aren’t here,” Lilly said. “I gave her the benefit of the doubt in case she got struck in traffic. I was thinking okay my house is four miles out it really shouldn’t take her that long even with traffic.”

Lilly said she called Walmart but was told her groceries were being delivered by a third party company.

After the call, Walmart did not refund her for those lost groceries. Instead, she said a Walmart representative would deliver them again with no delivery fee after she repays for the items.

According to Chief Dave Jernigan with the Madison Police Department, they took a report on a possible grocery theft. The Chief said they are currently investigating who the third party driver could be.

On Friday morning, Walmart contacted Nurse Lilly to let her know she would be receiving her groceries at no additional cost.

“Thanks for all who reached out to me and offered to buy me groceries and to offer me money to help us,” said Lilly. “I am fairly new to Alabama and I have found out that there are still some truly caring people around in my community.”

Nurse Lilly asked people to pay their proposed kindness forward to others in need.

“All who reached out to me please pay it forward to someone who is truly in need. Someone who doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from, is in jeopardy of losing the roof over their head or in need of an essential bill to be paid.”

After the experience, Lilly wrapped up her update by wishing everyone a Happy New Year!

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Lisa Ratze is the co-owner of Yola's Cafe.
Grants denied for small businesses needing all the help they can get

Latest News

Vaccine
Wisconsin hospital worker arrested for spoiled vaccine doses
Improving mental health in the new year
Improving mental health in the new year
“We deserve a big, crazy party!” Amber Ruffin previews NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 special
NBC to air New Year's Eve special tonight
NBC to air New Year's Eve special tonight
Self-guided treks recommended for WI First Day Hikes