Advertisement

Oconomowoc legislator’s daughter faces drug charges

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin legislator’s daughter faces multiple charges after she allegedly pointed a gun at people in an SUV.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the 18-year-old daughter of Oconomowoc Republican state Rep. Barbara Dittrich has been charged with possession with intent to deliver mushrooms, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, two people in an SUV told police that Sophie Dittrich was in another vehicle and pointed a gun at them on Dec. 27.

Dittrich said she didn’t get along with one of the people in the SUV.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Lisa Ratze is the co-owner of Yola's Cafe.
Grants denied for small businesses needing all the help they can get

Latest News

Wisconsin Democrats threaten to skip Assembly inauguration
Evers administration plans to simplify unemployment claims
Evers swears in Assembly Democrats in virtual ceremony
John Stofflet has a one-on-one interview with Governor Tony Evers.
One-on-one with Governor Evers