Over 250 Dane Co. EMS workers get COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane County has vaccinated over 250 EMS employees for the coronavirus since starting on Tuesday at the Alliant Energy Center.

According to a news release, all EMS personnel will receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

PHMDC noted that nearly 1,200 public and private responders can now make reservations, by invite only, to get vaccinated.

Interim assistant director of emergency management Carrie Meier said they felt strongly about EMS as frontline medical care.

“They’re put in emergency situations, they’re transporting a lot of COVID positive patients and we felt they needed to be on the high priority list,” Meier said.

Officials expect to be complete with the vaccinations by the middle of next week.

PHMDC added that they will continue to support vaccinating people eligible under Tier 1a after the EMS vaccinations are done. The state has not finalized the distribution model for future tiers.

