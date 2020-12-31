Advertisement

Self-guided treks recommended for WI First Day Hikes

Sticking to trails in your community also encouraged
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Year’s Day hike is a tradition for many Wisconsinites and it’s one that the WI Department of Natural Resources is hoping will continue Friday.

Thousands of people across the nation usually participate in First Day Hikes at state parks. However, because of COVID-19 concerns, DNR officials are recommending you don’t hike in a group this January 1st.

Instead, have a self-guided trek or go out with the people you live with and practice social distancing from others. The department is also asking that you stick to trails in your community, instead of venturing out.

2020 was a busy year at state parks, with an increase in visitation and camping during the pandemic. That also accounts for an increase in revenue from trail passes and admission fees.

2021 vehicle admission stickers for Wisconsin State Parks are now available online for purchase. These are required to enter park system properties.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Lisa Ratze is the co-owner of Yola's Cafe.
Grants denied for small businesses needing all the help they can get

Latest News

Vaccine
Wisconsin hospital worker arrested for spoiled vaccine doses
Improving mental health in the new year
Improving mental health in the new year
“We deserve a big, crazy party!” Amber Ruffin previews NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 special
NBC to air New Year's Eve special tonight
NBC to air New Year's Eve special tonight