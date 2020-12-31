Self-guided treks recommended for WI First Day Hikes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Year’s Day hike is a tradition for many Wisconsinites and it’s one that the WI Department of Natural Resources is hoping will continue Friday.

Thousands of people across the nation usually participate in First Day Hikes at state parks. However, because of COVID-19 concerns, DNR officials are recommending you don’t hike in a group this January 1st.

Instead, have a self-guided trek or go out with the people you live with and practice social distancing from others. The department is also asking that you stick to trails in your community, instead of venturing out.

2020 was a busy year at state parks, with an increase in visitation and camping during the pandemic. That also accounts for an increase in revenue from trail passes and admission fees.

2021 vehicle admission stickers for Wisconsin State Parks are now available online for purchase. These are required to enter park system properties.

