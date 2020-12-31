Advertisement

Sen. David Perdue off campaign trail after COVID-19 exposure

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Middle...
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Macon, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Alana Austin
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- With five days before Election Day in Georgia, incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue is off the campaign trail after being exposed to a campaign staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.

Perdue’s team announced on Thursday afternoon that Perdue and his wife were in close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for the virus. Although the Perdues tested negative for COVID-19, their doctor’s recommendation and public health guidelines call for self-isolating.

The full statement from the campaign says:

“This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19. Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine. The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available.”

Millions of Georgians have already voted early in the historic twin Senate runoffs that will determine majority control of the upper chamber. The nationally-watched races are expected to generate record levels of spending and drive up turnout.

Perdue is facing off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in the runoff. Ossoff reacted to the news that his opponent was sidelined from the campaign trail and offered well-wishes over Twitter.

Perdue earned more votes than Ossoff in the Nov. elections but did not break the majority-threshold required to avoid a runoff. Appointed GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler is squaring off against Democratic opponent, Reverend Raphael Warnock. Warnock and Loeffler earned the most votes out of the November jungle primary.

Experts by and large predict the results Jan. 5 will be close. While Republicans have dominated in statewide politics for years, the Democrats have picked up more support in recent election cycles. President-elect Joe Biden won the Peach State by about 12,000 votes in the fall. Despite GOP-led lawsuits and recounts, Georgia voted for a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since 1992.

