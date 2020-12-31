Advertisement

Three more Wis. counties shift to ‘high’ COVID-19 activity levels

DHS reported 3,810 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three more counties moved into a “high” activity level for COVID-19 this period, which means their case activity levels are actually decreasing.

Iron, Florence and Waushara counties all moved from “Very high” to “high,” according to the state Department of Health Services’ daily COVID-19 dashboard. Marquette County moved into the “high” category last week.

There are only three counties still in the “critically high” activity level- Menominee, Jackson and Pepin. The remaining counties in the state are all in the “very high” category.

To put this in perspective, every county in the state except Green was reflecting “critically high” COVID-19 case levels the period of Nov. 4-17.

DHS reported 3,810 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported in Wisconsin to over 480,000. The seven-day rolling average of new cases began to rise this week following a decline at the start of December. The new seven-day average is 2,101 cases.

There were 143 people hospitalized in the past day, DHS noted, for a total of 1,074 patients currently hospitalized. Two hundred and forty-four of those patients are in the ICU.

DHS reported that 41 people have died in the past day from the virus.

DHS posted on Twitter Wednesday asking people to celebrate New Year’s safely this year. Health officials urged Wisconsinites to celebrate with the people they live with. They also suggested connecting with other family members and loved ones virtually this year to ensure a healthy holiday.

