Trump to return to White House day early from Florida vacation

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is cutting short his Florida vacation and will be returning to Washington on Thursday, a day earlier than originally expected.

Trump’s early return comes as tensions escalate between the United States and Iran in the final weeks of his administration.

The White House has offered no explanation for the change in Trump’s plan shorter a stay in Florida that had been expected to end on Friday.

Word about the change came hours after a GOP senator said he would join a group of House Republicans in objecting next week when Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

