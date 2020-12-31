“We deserve a big, crazy party!” Amber Ruffin previews NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 special

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC is closing out 2020 and celebrating a new year with a special live show tonight. Carson Daly, will host NBC New Year’s Eve event from the iconic Time’s Square.

He’ll be joined by Amber Ruffin, star of Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show” and writer for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, DJ and co-executive producer for the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The 2 hour special is filled with musical performances from a diverse line-up.

AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Sting featuring Shirazee will all perform virtually.

(NBC)

NBC15 spoke one-on-one with co-host Amber Ruffin. She says the performances were recorded from all over the country, due to COVID-19.

“Each performer will perform where they want, how they want, building you know the vibe that they want. So in that regard it is extra cool. You know it’s not like they had to come here and deal with our sound and our stage and our this and that,” says Ruffin.

She says that makes each performance even more special. “They got to build exactly whatever they want, to sing the song that they felt like singing. And it really shows in the performances. Each one is like this beautiful thing that is exactly what the artist wanted. It’s just extra cool,” says Ruffin.

Today I got to chat with @ambermruffin about how she feels about to co-hosting @NBCNews NYE 2021 special with @lastcallcd & @official_tWitch!!! 🎆🎉 Can't wait to watch it! pic.twitter.com/BjR5s5SSOV — Erin Sullivan NBC15 (@erinsullivantv) December 29, 2020

She also says the special will reflect on all aspects of what our country has gone through this year, both good and bad.

“You can’t celebrate 2020 without talking about the rough stuff and the good stuff, because a lot of horrible things happened that made us better people. And we’ve gotta talk about it, and we will. But also, we deserve a big crazy party, so we’re going to do that too,” says Ruffin.

The special will air January 31st, 2020 starting at 9 p.m. on NBC15. It will break for NBC115 news at 10 and continue after the news for the countdown to the annual ball drop from Time’s Square.

