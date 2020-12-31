Advertisement

Wisconsin company’s TikTok urges people not to recycle Christmas lights

By Sierra Trojan
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WLUK/WMTV) - Christmas is over and many people have already taken their trees down. But what to do with the lights that don’t work?

Fortunately, a Wisconsin company answered that question on TikTok.

Phil Schrieber, who goes by Philthy Philm on the popular social media app, is urging people not to throw those burnt out lights and instead take them to a drop off location.

“They tend to get tangled up in the machines, make it difficult to pull them out,” he explained. “It can cause machine down time, mechanical down time. We just want to make sure we bring awareness to make sure people are putting the right things in their recycling carts.”

Outagamie Co. Recycling and Solid Waste didn’t expect the respond their TikTok post received. Two weeks after the posting, the video had 2.2. million views and more than 400,000 likes.

“What we find really cool is when people say ‘oh this is where my recycling goes,’ Recycling and Solid Waste Program Coordinator Marissa Michalkiewicz said. “But then you have people like ‘oh I’m in California, I’m in New Mexico.’ That’s just--it’s so cool to see how big of an audience we can have with TikTok.”

Schrieber and Michalkiewicz said recycling education is a must, showing off all of the lights that were pulled from recycling machines.

“It’s probably an accumulation of a couple days worth. It’s unreal the amount of material that gets tangled in,” Michalkiewicz continued.

For people with old Christmas light strings, they recommend checking with Habitat for Humanity, some of which will take them and repurpose the wiring. Other than that, people can check with their local recycling center.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Lisa Ratze is the co-owner of Yola's Cafe.
Grants denied for small businesses needing all the help they can get

Latest News

Vaccine
Wisconsin hospital worker arrested for spoiled vaccine doses
Improving mental health in the new year
Improving mental health in the new year
“We deserve a big, crazy party!” Amber Ruffin previews NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 special
NBC to air New Year's Eve special tonight
NBC to air New Year's Eve special tonight
Self-guided treks recommended for WI First Day Hikes