Wisconsin company’s TikTok urges people not to recycle Christmas lights

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WLUK/WMTV) - Christmas is over and many people have already taken their trees down. But what to do with the lights that don’t work?

Fortunately, a Wisconsin company answered that question on TikTok.

Phil Schrieber, who goes by Philthy Philm on the popular social media app, is urging people not to throw those burnt out lights and instead take them to a drop off location.

“They tend to get tangled up in the machines, make it difficult to pull them out,” he explained. “It can cause machine down time, mechanical down time. We just want to make sure we bring awareness to make sure people are putting the right things in their recycling carts.”

Outagamie Co. Recycling and Solid Waste didn’t expect the respond their TikTok post received. Two weeks after the posting, the video had 2.2. million views and more than 400,000 likes.

“What we find really cool is when people say ‘oh this is where my recycling goes,’ Recycling and Solid Waste Program Coordinator Marissa Michalkiewicz said. “But then you have people like ‘oh I’m in California, I’m in New Mexico.’ That’s just--it’s so cool to see how big of an audience we can have with TikTok.”

Schrieber and Michalkiewicz said recycling education is a must, showing off all of the lights that were pulled from recycling machines.

“It’s probably an accumulation of a couple days worth. It’s unreal the amount of material that gets tangled in,” Michalkiewicz continued.

For people with old Christmas light strings, they recommend checking with Habitat for Humanity, some of which will take them and repurpose the wiring. Other than that, people can check with their local recycling center.

