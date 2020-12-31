Advertisement

Your choice of a PPP loan lender could affect the local economy

By Michelle Baik
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The next round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans is coming, and it’s time businesses can prepare to apply by choosing a lender.

The Wisconsin Bankers Association warns against non-banks weighing in on the PPP process. According to Eric Skrum, a WBA spokesperson, there are “huge advantages” of working with a local bank, especially if it’s one that a business has worked with in the past.

“Part of the strength of banking is that they know their customers which means they can leverage that knowledge to assist in the decision of whether a PPP loan is the right step or if there is another option you should pursue. The reality is that PPP might not fit your business, but banks have a variety of other tools they can offer,” he said.

Paul Hoffmann, the president and CEO of Monona Bank, calls it a “win-win situation” whenever his business helps his local partners.

For the customer, Hoffmann said that there are perks such as faster, direct communication, particularly over the “little questions” of getting the application right.

When his bank profits, he said that his roughly 700 local shareholders can put the money back into the local economy.

“Whenever you can cooperate with another local business, it’s the best thing,” Carol “Orange” Schroeder, the co-owner of Orange Tree Imports, said. Recently having her first PPP loan forgiven, Schroeder said she will be applying for an additional loan.

“The second one is going to be a lifesaver for a lot of business. We’re really pleased that it’s coming. Because it [the pandemic] is lasting a whole lot longer than any of us thought it might,” she said.

Businesses can start applying in the coming days, once more guidance comes out of the Small Business Administration.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Lisa Ratze is the co-owner of Yola's Cafe.
Grants denied for small businesses needing all the help they can get

Latest News

snow
Janesville residents continue cleanup after foot of snow
PPP loans cause economic ripple effect
PPP loans cause economic ripple effect
PHMDC vaccinates EMS workers
PHMDC vaccinates EMS workers
Portion of snowmobile trails open up in Wis.
Portion of snowmobile trails open up in Wis.
Cleanup continues after winter storm
Cleanup continues after winter storm