2021 starts off with freezing fog and a chance for snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy New Year! We are waking up to areas of freezing fog on the first day of 2021. Make sure to give yourself some extra time out the door this morning. The fog could be thick and reduce your visibility to less then one mile in spots. Temperatures are well below freezing so the fog could cause slick, icy spots on the roads. The fog could start to clear late this morning.

A major winter storm will pass just south of the area today. This storm system will get close enough to throw a little snow our direction. This not going to be a major snow storm for Wisconsin, though. Not everyone will see snow today and not one county in Wisconsin is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY or WINTER STORM WARNING. Places south and east of Madison will have the best chance of seeing snow this afternoon and evening. The southeastern corner of Wisconsin could see 1-3″ of snow. This is where traveling could be impacted this afternoon and evening. Madison could see up to 1″ of snow today. Places north and west of Madison probably won’t see any accumulating snow.

Snowfall Potential - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

FUTURE RADAR SNAPSHOTS

Future Radar Friday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar Friday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar Friday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar Saturday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

High temperatures today will top out near 30 degrees. The wind will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph, which will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.

Friday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Our snow chances should be gone by midnight on Saturday. The rest of the night should be mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens.

The first weekend of 2021 doesn’t look to bad. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and Sunday should feature a little more sunshine. There might be a chance for snow flurries Saturday night.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The start of next week looks warm, at least for early January. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. The first half of next week looks quiet too. Snow chances might not return until the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.