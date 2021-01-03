TRAVEL ALERT - Dense freezing fog could impact travelers Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 12 p.m. Sunday. Areas of dense freezing have developed across south central Wisconsin and will be slow to lift this morning. If traveling this morning, make sure to give yourself some extra time to travel and don’t be in a hurry. Also, make sure to use your low-beam headlights. The fog is dense in spots and could reduce your visibility to less than a quarter of a mile in spots. With temperatures below freezing, icy spots could develop on the roadways, especially on roadways that have not been treated.

Dense Fog Advisory until 12PM Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Most of the fog should be gone by lunchtime today. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine possible. Temperatures will be seasonably cold for this time of year. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Another round of dense freezing fog could develop this evening and continue tonight. If the fog develops, expect similar impacts. The overnight will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 20 degrees.

Future Visibility - Monday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

The start of the workweek will be mostly cloudy and not to cold, especially for this time of year. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. An upper-level storm system and cold front will swing through the area Monday afternoon and evening and bring in a chance of snow flurries and snow showers. This does not look like it’s going to be a big snow event us. At most, a dusting of snow will be possible in spots. Our snow chances should be wrapping around midnight on Tuesday.

Future Radar - Monday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Snowfall Potential - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday will likely be a mostly sunny and dry day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s.

An upper-level storm system looks like it will pass just south of the area towards the middle or end of the week. This system could get close enough to the area to throw light snow our direction. Right now, our snow chances Wednesday through the end of the week look low. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s, which is above average for this time of year.

