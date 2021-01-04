Advertisement

‘Feather frost’ caused by days of dense freezing fog

Rime ice has formed across south central Wisconsin after several days of dense freezing fog.
Frost
Frost(Melissa Sogn)
By James Parish
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - South central Wisconsin looks like a winter wonderland.

Even though measurable snow has not fallen since January 1, everything is covered by what appears to be snow. But, it’s not snow! It’s actually rime ice

Rime ice forms when the supercooled water droplets come in contact with a subfreezing surface and freeze on contact.

Below is a slideshow of pictures NBC15 viewers have submitted.

Caption

You can submit your photos here.

Rime ice can resemble hoar frost.

Hoar frost forms when water vapor molecules come in contact with a subfreezing surface and the water molecules go from a gas to a solid state. This process is known as deposition.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in vaccine tampering a long-time Wisconsin pharmacist with no previous investigations, disciplines
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration say there were no aircraft incidents or...
FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

Latest News

Ski report - January 9, 2021
Weekend Ski Report: More lifts and trails open this weekend
Weekend Ski Report - More lifts and trails open this weekend
Weekend Forecast - Hardly any breaks in the clouds
Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s through the weekend.
Quiet, but Cloudy Weather is Expected Through the Weekend
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m. today. Visibility, at times, could drop to...
A Dense Fog Advisory is in Effect Again this Morning