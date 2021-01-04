‘Feather frost’ caused by days of dense freezing fog

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - South central Wisconsin looks like a winter wonderland.

Even though measurable snow has not fallen since January 1, everything is covered by what appears to be snow. But, it’s not snow! It’s actually rime ice

Rime ice forms when the supercooled water droplets come in contact with a subfreezing surface and freeze on contact.

Rime ice can resemble hoar frost.

Hoar frost forms when water vapor molecules come in contact with a subfreezing surface and the water molecules go from a gas to a solid state. This process is known as deposition.

