TRAVEL ALERT: Dense fog and freezing fog will slow down the Monday morning commute

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 12PM Monday.
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 4:05 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Monday morning! A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 12 p.m. for all of southern Wisconsin. Visibilities could be less than a quarter of a mile spots this morning. With temperatures well below freezing, areas of freezing fog could cause icy and slick spots on the roads, especially on untreated and elevated roadways. Make sure to give yourself extra time to travel this morning because the fog will slow you down. You don’t want to be in a hurry this morning. Areas of fog could continue into this afternoon, but it won’t be as widespread.

Dense Fog Advisory until 12PM Monday
Dense Fog Advisory until 12PM Monday(WMTV NBC15)
Dense Fog Travel Impacts
Dense Fog Travel Impacts(WMTV NBC15)

This afternoon will be cloudy will be cloudy with a chance of scattered snow showers. An upper-level storm system and cold front will swing through Wisconsin this afternoon and evening and bring in a band of light snow showers. The snow showers will move from west to east across the area from 4 p.m. this afternoon to midnight on Tuesday. Little to no snowfall accumulations and travel impacts are expected, though. At most, some places could see a quick dusting of snow. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Future Radar - Monday 4PM
Future Radar - Monday 4PM(WMTV NBC15)
Snowfall Potential Monday
Snowfall Potential Monday(WMTV NBC15)

Our snow chances will likely end before midnight. There will be the potential for patchy freezing fog Monday night into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.

The fog should quickly clear on Tuesday. There is a chance we could see some sunshine on Tuesday. We could use some sunshine too. The last day that wasn’t mostly cloudy or cloudy was December 29, which was 6 days ago. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s.

The rest of the week looks quiet. There will be a chance for snow flurries at time, but no major snowstorms are in the forecast at this time. Despite the lack of snow chances, we’re not going to tracking a lot of sunshine either. Temperature-wise, it’s not going to be too warm or too cold. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be in the lower 30s and in the upper 20s this weekend.

