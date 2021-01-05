Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - Dense freezing fog could impact traveling Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

Areas of dense freezing fog are expected to develop Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday morning.
By James Parish
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another round of dense freezing fog is expected to develop across south central Wisconsin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning. Visibilities could be less than 1/4 of mile in spots. With temperatures expected to drop into the teens and 20s, freezing fog will be possible. The freezing fog could add slick and icy spots to the roadways, mainly on untreated and elevated roadways. The dense fog will start to lift late Wednesday morning and most of it should gone by Wednesday afternoon. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY could be issued for parts of south central Wisconsin.

Future Visibility - WED 6AM
Future Visibility - WED 6AM(WMTV NBC15)
Travel Impacts - Tuesday Night-Wednesday Morning
Travel Impacts - Tuesday Night-Wednesday Morning(WMTV NBC15)

Hello, sun! After a week of cloudy skies, it is nice to see some sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Madison and points west towards the Mississippi River are recording sunny skies, while the clouds are and fog are lingering across our eastern counties and places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin. The remaining clouds and fog will be slow to breakup this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the lower 30s where the sun is shining. Where the clouds and fog linger, temperatures will likely be stuck into the upper 20s.

Before the clouds and fog start to redevelop, temperatures will quickly drop through the 20s this evening. With clouds and widespread dense fog developing tonight, temperatures will generally hold steady in the mid to upper teens overnight into Wednesday morning.

The fog will start to lift late Wednesday morning and most of it should be gone by Wednesday morning. The fog will lift but the clouds will linger the rest of the day. With gray skies overhead, it’s not going to be the prettiest day. A snow flurry can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday's Planner - Dense fog Wednesday morning
Wednesday's Planner - Dense fog Wednesday morning(WMTV NBC15)

The rest of the week looks quiet. There will be a chance of snow flurries at times, but no widespread accumulating snows are expected through the weekend. Despite the lack of snow and rain chances, we’re not going to see a lot of sunshine either. Expect mostly cloudy conditions through the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be near or just above 30 degrees. The weekend will be a little cooler and more seasonable for this time of year. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

FIRST ALERT - Dense freezing fog could impact traveling Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

Most Read

Suspect in vaccine tampering a long-time Wisconsin pharmacist with no previous investigations, disciplines
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration say there were no aircraft incidents or...
FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Lindsey Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
“There wasn’t a lot of opportunity to save herself,” Adams County Medical Examiner says missing woman’s death a tragedy
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

Latest News

While dense fog is less likely, cloud cover & low-level moisture will take visibility readings...
Dreary sky persists through the Weekend
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m. today. Visibility, at times, could drop to...
A Dense Fog Advisory is in Effect Again this Morning
More dense freezing fog in the forecast
Future Visibility - Thursday 6AM
TRAVEL ALERT - Another round of dense freezing fog is expected Wednesday night
The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of southern Wisconsin...
Another Foggy Start to the Day