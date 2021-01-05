FIRST ALERT - Dense freezing fog could impact traveling Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another round of dense freezing fog is expected to develop across south central Wisconsin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning. Visibilities could be less than 1/4 of mile in spots. With temperatures expected to drop into the teens and 20s, freezing fog will be possible. The freezing fog could add slick and icy spots to the roadways, mainly on untreated and elevated roadways. The dense fog will start to lift late Wednesday morning and most of it should gone by Wednesday afternoon. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY could be issued for parts of south central Wisconsin.

Future Visibility - WED 6AM (WMTV NBC15)

Travel Impacts - Tuesday Night-Wednesday Morning (WMTV NBC15)

Hello, sun! After a week of cloudy skies, it is nice to see some sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Madison and points west towards the Mississippi River are recording sunny skies, while the clouds are and fog are lingering across our eastern counties and places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin. The remaining clouds and fog will be slow to breakup this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the lower 30s where the sun is shining. Where the clouds and fog linger, temperatures will likely be stuck into the upper 20s.

Before the clouds and fog start to redevelop, temperatures will quickly drop through the 20s this evening. With clouds and widespread dense fog developing tonight, temperatures will generally hold steady in the mid to upper teens overnight into Wednesday morning.

The fog will start to lift late Wednesday morning and most of it should be gone by Wednesday morning. The fog will lift but the clouds will linger the rest of the day. With gray skies overhead, it’s not going to be the prettiest day. A snow flurry can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday's Planner - Dense fog Wednesday morning (WMTV NBC15)

The rest of the week looks quiet. There will be a chance of snow flurries at times, but no widespread accumulating snows are expected through the weekend. Despite the lack of snow and rain chances, we’re not going to see a lot of sunshine either. Expect mostly cloudy conditions through the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be near or just above 30 degrees. The weekend will be a little cooler and more seasonable for this time of year. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 20s.

