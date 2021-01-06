AG Kaul urges removal of President Trump from office after certification

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul called for immediate proceedings to remove President Trump Wednesday from office following certification of the presidential election results.

“Every day he remains in office is a threat to the republic,” Kaul said.

According to a news release, Kaul believes that those who are responsible for the violence must be held accountable. Protests broke out while Congress was certifying election results, which was followed by an evacuation from the Chambers.

“It’s difficult to believe what we’re seeing take place at the U.S. Capitol: a fascist riot incited by a lame-duck President desperately and illegitimately trying to cling to power based on absurd lies about the election that amount to voter fraud McCarthyism,” Kaul said regarding the protests that started at the U.S. Capitol.

Gov. Tony Evers also condemned the violent protests on Wednesday, saying the events were “horrifying to watch.”

