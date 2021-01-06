Advertisement

AP source: Woman who was shot inside US Capitol has died

U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back protesters outside the east doors to the House side of the...
U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back protesters outside the east doors to the House side of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
A woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol during the violent pro-Trump protest has died.

That’s according to two officials familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was taking the lead on the shooting investigation. Police did not immediately provide details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the security perimeter and entered the Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. They were seen fighting with officers both inside the building and outside.

Hours later, police had declared the Capitol was secured.

