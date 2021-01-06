Barneveld man killed in car crash identified

CITY OF VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 45-year-old Barneveld man who died in a car crash on Dec. 15 in Verona.

Darren Q. Jones (AKA Anthony DeJesus) was killed while driving on State HWY 18, according to the Medical Examiner. Jones hit the median and the left the roadway, landing on County HWY PB.

Jones was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner says a forensic examination was completed on Dec. 18, the preliminary results of which confirm that Jones died as a result if the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

The death remains under investigation by the Verona Police Department and Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

