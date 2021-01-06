Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff calls violence at U.S Capitol ‘assault on democracy’

“Our great country must solve our differences in a civilized method,” Dane Co. Sheriff Mahoney says.
Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday,...
Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney released a statement Wednesday after Trump supporters stormed the U.S Capitol in a protest that left one person dead.

“Our great country must solve our differences in a civilized method – at the ballot box,” Mahoney said in a statement. “The violence and injuries today at the U.S. Capitol is repulsive to every freedom loving American and an assault on democracy. For those choosing to use violence and intimidation, we must not permit, condone, or support it.”

The U.S. House and Senate met in a joint session of Congress to certify the electoral college votes in the 2020 presidential election. That session came to a halt as the Capitol building went under lockdown while Trump supporters clashed with police.

Mahoney called the events repulsive and appalling. He went on to say destruction of the Capitol, Congress and not adhering to the rule of law must be dealt with.

“The first amendment of the US Constitution is inviolable,” Mahoney said. “However, it does not grant mobs the right to overrun our Capitol, damage the people’s house stop open debate or assault fellow Americans.”

Mahoney called on Trump to call for an end to the events taking place at the U.S Capitol.

“There is not place in our society for violence, criminal damage and physical assaults,” Mahoney said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s statement can be read in full below.

