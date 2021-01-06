Madison VA begins COVID-19 vaccinations for patients

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison began to vaccinate patients on Wednesday against COVID-19.

Veteran Emanuel Voeltz, 81, was the first patient to receive the vaccine.

“I feel very honored,” said Voeltz. “I look at it as the beginning of a new life.”

According to a news release, Voeltz has been a volunteer at the hospital for six years, and hopes getting the vaccine will allow him to assist patients again. The hospital explained that volunteering has been restricted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voeltz also said he was not worried about getting the vaccine, saying it felt like “the right thing to do” being an older person and a citizen.

Madison VA explained that they received their first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23 and administered the vaccine to their staff.

Director of Madison VA John Rohrer said vaccinating their frontline staff was a necessary first step, but said they were “excited” to begin vaccinating their patients.

The hospital noted that their “ultimate goal” is to offer the shot to all veterans and employees who want it.

