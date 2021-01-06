TRAVEL ALERT - Another round of dense freezing fog is expected Wednesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s beginning to feel a lot like Groundhog Day in south-central Wisconsin! This wash and repeat kind of forecast will continue. We’ve woken up to areas of dense freezing fog every day this week and more dense freezing fog is likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The dense fog and freezing fog will be slow to lift Wednesday afternoon. The fog could linger in spots throughout the day, though. Cloudy, gray skies will continue across the entire area this afternoon. Even though it’s not likely, there will be a chance of snow flurries this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will only be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Areas of fog and freezing fog will start to redevelop Wednesday evening. Another round of dense freezing fog is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Visibilities could be less than 1/4 of mile in spots. With low temperatures in the 20s, freezing fog will be possible. The freezing fog could add slick and icy spots to the roadways, mainly on untreated and elevated roadways. The fog will start to lift Thursday morning. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire area from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. The dense freezing fog could impact your Thursday morning commute. Make sure to give yourself some extra time out of the door. If you do encounter the fog, you won’t be able to drive the speed limit.

Dense Fog Advisory - 6PM Wed - 10AM Thu (WMTV NBC15)

Dense Freezing Fog Travel Impacts (WMTV NBC15)

Even though the fog is expected to lift, gray skies will continue across south-central Wisconsin the rest of the day. Don’t be surprised if you see a few snowflakes fly Thursday afternoon. There will be a chance for snow flurries. High temperatures on Thursday will be near or just above 30 degrees.

Thursday's Planner - Foggy Morning & Cloudy Afternoon (WMTV NBC15)

The rest of the workweek and the weekend looks quiet and mostly cloudy. A cold front will slide through Saturday into Sunday. This front probably won’t bring in much precipitation, other than a chance of snow flurries. Dry, cool air will follow the front, so, hopefully, it will kick the low-level clouds and fog out of the area. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Overnight lows will be in the mid teens.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The first half of next week looks quiet and seasonable. There should be a better chance of sunshine early next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

There are some indications that the weather pattern could turn more active and much colder towards the end of next week.

There is some indication that the weather pattern could turn colder and more active towards the middle of January. (WMTV NBC15)

