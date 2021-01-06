Advertisement

One dead in head-on crash possibly caused by dense fog

car crash
car crash(wcax)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a head-on collision of two cars that left a 55-year-old Janesville man dead.

The crash occurred around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday evening on the Westbound side of E HWY 14 just west on N Newville Rd in Janesville Township, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation determined there was a head-on collision between the two vehicles with one coming to rest in the roadway and the other coming to rest in the median.

The Sheriff’s Office says oen of the drivers, the 55-year-old Janesville man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 63-year-old Janesville woman, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

No criminal charges are being pursued at this time, the Sheriff’s Office says. It is believed dense fog played a role in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol are still investigating the crash. The identity of the deceased is still pending.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in vaccine tampering a long-time Wisconsin pharmacist with no previous investigations, disciplines
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration say there were no aircraft incidents or...
FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Lindsey Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
“There wasn’t a lot of opportunity to save herself,” Adams County Medical Examiner says missing woman’s death a tragedy
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

Latest News

An independent healthcare worker receives a vaccine in Dodgeville.
Rural counties mitigate challenges of Phase 1a vaccination roll out
Dr. Chris Hammer of Hammer Chiropractic in Milton, and his entire team got vaccinated at...
Mercyhealth offers COVID-19 vaccine to unaffiliated health care workers in Rock Co.
17-year-old who died in Dodge Co. crash identified
Bald Eagle Watching Days goes virtual this year
The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
Wisconsin Assembly passes COVID-19 bill Senate GOP opposes