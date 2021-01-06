One dead in head-on crash possibly caused by dense fog

JANESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a head-on collision of two cars that left a 55-year-old Janesville man dead.

The crash occurred around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday evening on the Westbound side of E HWY 14 just west on N Newville Rd in Janesville Township, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation determined there was a head-on collision between the two vehicles with one coming to rest in the roadway and the other coming to rest in the median.

The Sheriff’s Office says oen of the drivers, the 55-year-old Janesville man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 63-year-old Janesville woman, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

No criminal charges are being pursued at this time, the Sheriff’s Office says. It is believed dense fog played a role in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol are still investigating the crash. The identity of the deceased is still pending.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.