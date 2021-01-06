When will you get your stimulus money, if you haven’t already?

(CNN) – In a sweeping pandemic aid bill that passed just before Christmas, Congress approved $600 stimulus payments for each eligible person.

The first of those payments started going out on Dec. 29. You may have seen it pending in your account, but the funds officially became available Monday.

The payments will continue to be sent through Jan. 15.

But, anyone eligible, who isn’t automatically sent the money by then, will have to claim it on their 2020 tax return, according to the IRS

Paper checks or debit cards will be sent to those who don’t already have a bank account on file with the agency.

Checks also began going out last week.

#IRS is processing the 2nd round of Economic Impact Payments. Direct deposit payments have started and paper checks will be mailed through January. See: https://t.co/VY0F1xzGPl #COVIDreliefIRS pic.twitter.com/FwKshtPqsp — IRSnews (@IRSnews) January 5, 2021

People can check the status of both their first and second stimulus payments by using the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website.

Some people may not receive their money the same way as in the first round.

If you were sent a preloaded debit card last year, the payment will not be added to that card.

You’ll either receive a new card in the mail or a paper check.

Eligibility is largely based on income.

Those earning less than $75,000 a year will get the full $600.

The full payment will also go to heads of households earning less than $112,500 and married couples filing jointly earning less than $150,000 a year.

Families will also receive $600 per child under the age of 17.

