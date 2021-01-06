Wis. lawmakers condemn protests, update on evacuation at U.S. Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Protesters supporting President Donald Trump violently clashed with law enforcement Wednesday at the US Capitol and Wisconsin lawmakers spoke out following their evacuation from the Capitol Chambers.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson said he was on the Senate floor when he saw the Secret Service escorting Vice President Mike Pence away. The Republican senator took to Twitter, praising Capitol Police, and said he “condemn[s] all lawless activity.” He asked members of the public to respect law enforcement and leave the area.

The Capitol Police have acted with incredible professionalism. I sincerely thank them for their service and condemn all lawless activity. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 6, 2021

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin let people know she was safe, but called the violence “disgraceful.”

I am safe, but it's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump's lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) January 6, 2021

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan let the public know that he was safe Wednesday. In a video message, Pocan said members of Congress were “safe and sound” and that he is getting ready for his remarks on the floor in case Wisconsin is objected to.

He also fired back at President Donald Trump, who held a rally earlier in the day for his supporters, calling him “incredibly irresponsible because he’s not happy that he lost the election.”

More criticism shot at the President.

“Mr. President, you have got to stop this you are the only person who can call this off, call it off,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican and Trump supporter. Gallager said he had not seen anything like this since serving in Iraq.

“This is banana republic crap,” he said.

The President is inciting domestic terrorism.



I'm safe, but this is a sad day for America. pic.twitter.com/68hIKSrCiU — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) January 6, 2021

An update from inside the Capitol.



Still safe and we won't let an attempted coup stop us from certifying this election. pic.twitter.com/wNepSDLIMk — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) January 6, 2021

From his office across the street from the Capitol, Rep. Glenn Grothman told NBC15, “It’s a very horrible thing, embarrassing thing. I’m sure around the world people saw this, and it’s something you’re more likely to see in a third world country.”

Governor Tony Evers called the events in Washington D.C. “horrifying” and that he was watching in “disbelief.”

“The peaceful transfer of power is the very heart of our government and our country,” said Gov. Evers. “This is an attack on our democracy. Period.”

The governor also pushed for a bipartisan effort to condemn these protests. According to a news release, he is praying for the first responders, members of the press, elected officials and their staffers.

Attorney General Josh Kaul described the protests as a “fascist riot incident by a lame-duck President desperately and illegitimately trying to cling to power based on absurd lies about the election that amount to voter fraud McCarthyism.”

According to a news release, Kaul said Congress should immediately begin proceedings to remove President Trump from office after the results of the presidential election are certified.

Republican Speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly Robin Vos encouraged protesters to protest “peacefully” and called the violence at the Capitol “appalling.”

What is occurring in our nation’s capital is appalling and must stop. Violent protests, destruction of property, threatening or hurting innocent people have no place in our democratic republic. I encourage those who would like to express their frustration to do so peacefully. — Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) January 6, 2021

Republican Rep. Bryan Steil condemned the actions of protesters at the U.S. Capitol.

“As I said about protests throughout last year, those wishing to express their First Amendment rights need to follow the law,” Steil said. “Anyone not authorized to be in the Capitol needs to immediately leave,”

President Donald Trump asked members of the public to stay peaceful and respect authorities.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

