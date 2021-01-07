17-year-old who died in Dodge Co. crash identified

CALAMUS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 17-year-old who died Tuesday in a crash.

According to a news release Thursday, 17-year-old Wilhelm J. Rist was the only occupant of his vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at UW Hospital in Madison.

Deputies responded to the crash around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 73, less than a mile north of County Highway 9 in the Township of Calamus.

Deputies investigated and found that a Chevrolet Impala was driving southbound on Highway 73 and drove on a curve to the left. A straight truck driving northbound on the highway was driving around the curve to the right.

Officials explain that the Impala made a counter clockwise spin, drove over the center road line and into northbound traffic. The two vehicles then collided.

The driver of the straight truck was uninjured, officials added.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Medical Examiner are still investigating this crash. Deputies were assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Columbus Fire Department, DCERT, Lifestar and Randolph EMS.

The highway was closed for about four hours while the scene was cleared and investigated.

