4 people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol

DC Police say four people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol.

One woman was shot by police and three died in medical emergencies.

Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump have been cleared from the U.S. Capitol after storming the building and forcing lawmakers into hiding.

It’s been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. Earlier, in a huge rally near the White House, the president had urged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill.

One woman died from a gunshot wound, and more than 1,000 National Guard members were mobilized to help control things. Congress later resumed, vowing to finish confirming Biden’s win, and soundly rejected the first challenge to state results.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.