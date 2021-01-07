A changing Capitol Hill: what’s next for the political landscape

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a day of insurrection on Capitol Hill, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle criticized the actions of both the protesters and President Donald Trump.

Demonstrations turned violent and interrupted Congress’ Electoral College count as elected officials worked to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration on Jan. 20.

NBC15 political analysts say Wednesday’s events could have a lasting impact on the United State’s political landscape.

UW-Whitewater emeritus professor of communications, Richard Haven, said the last time the U.S. Capitol was breached was when the British burned it down during the War of 1812.

“What makes this especially unique is not just that they breached the capitol, but that a president who lost an election and refused to concede held a rally on the day when his opponent is being certified,” Haven said.

Haven said the Republican Party is facing an uncertain future.

“It may split into two. You may see some senators leave the party or some house representatives, but they are facing a very difficult time as they move ahead,” Haven said.

Some Democrats, called for Trump’s immediate removal after he addressed protesters outside the capitol. Social media outlets Facebook and Twitter took the step of locking President Donald Trump’s account on their platforms in reaction to the violence.

Republican strategist and the managing partner of Capitol Consultants, Bill McCoshen, said Wednesday’s violence marked a dark day in America.

“I don’t think impeachment is necessary. I’m hopeful the enactment of the 25th amendment is not necessary. Taking away the twitter account for the next 14 days and lowering the temperature is the best way to go,” McCoshen said.

McCoshen said it will take time for the party to figure out a post-Trump identity.

“Will it be conservative, fiscally-minded as it’s been in the past? Will it be a little more populist as Trump has made it? I think that remains to be seen,” McCoshen said.

Democratic analyst and the deputy director at A Better Wisconsin Together, Mike Browne, called the events an attack on democracy and said there has to be accountability.

“The Republican Party made a desperate bid to hold onto power, which they do not deserve, and they need to be held accountable for both inciting this and standing by and being complicit,” Browne said.

After two Democrats won the Georgia Senate runoff elections, moving forward there will be a unified government with Democrats in power.

“We are going to have a very different Washington starting January 20,” Haven said.

