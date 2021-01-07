A Dense Fog Advisory is in Effect Again this Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More fog has developed overnight and the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory which will be in effect until 10:00 a.m. Low-level moisture remains trapped beneath an inversion resulting in yet another morning with the fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m. today. Visibility, at times, could drop to under 1/4 mile. (wmtv weather)

Greatly reduced visibility is being reported in some spots, but also be aware that there could be a few slippery spots on roadways due to freezing fog.

This fog will dissipate gradually through the morning hours, but little if any sunshine will be seen during the day. High pressure will remain in control across the region but it is not strong enough to scour out the clouds.

No precipitation is expected around here through the weekend and into the first part of next week. Hopefully a little more sun will be seen by the early part of next week as well.

Temperatures will be a little cooler for the end of this week and into the first part of next week. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lows will dip back into the teens.

