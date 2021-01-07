Aaron Rodgers named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) -Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will likely win his third NFL MVP award this season. But in the meantime, Rodgers is raking in other accolades. He was named NFC Player of the Month for December.

In the five games the Packers played in December, Rodgers and the packers were undefeated. Rodgers threw 15 touchdowns and one interception.

Rodgers also completed 76.6% of his passes (111 of 145) for 1,199 yards making for a 131.9 passer rating.

This is the ninth time in his career Rodgers has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, and the first time since December 2016.

The Packers are the #1 seed in the NFC going into the playoffs earning them a first round bye and home field advantage through the post-season.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.