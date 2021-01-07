Cold Case: 20 years since Eau Claire woman’s murder

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - January 6, 2021 marks 20 years since a 22-year-old woman was found murdered in Eau Claire County.

Angelina Wall was abducted and murdered on January 6, 2001 while walking from her job at McDonald’s on Hastings Way at 2 a.m. Law enforcement officers believe she was walking toward her home on North Dewey Street when she was abducted. Wall’s body was found along rural Highway J near Fall Creek.

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Detective Don Henning says there are people out there who know what happened to Angie. He’s asking them to finally have the courage to come forward.

Detective Henning says thanks to several new forensic techniques, there is some evidence that will help verify who was involved once that person is identified. Contact Detective Henning at 715-839-5103 if you have any information.

