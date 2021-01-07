Advertisement

Dreary sky persists through the Weekend

Although dreary, the overall pattern shows signs of kicking the stubborn cloud layer out by Sunday.
While dense fog is less likely, cloud cover & low-level moisture will take visibility readings...
While dense fog is less likely, cloud cover & low-level moisture will take visibility readings down yet again tomorrow.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday may be the day we can finally say goodbye to the pesky cloud cover which has settled in across Wisconsin. A “temperature inversion” (warm layer above cold) has sealed in a layer of moisture & cooler temperatures (thanks to the snow pack). Fog held on a bit longer in SW Wisconsin but showed signs of dispersing by the afternoon.

A layer of cloud cover will remain in place throughout the evening and overnight hours. Lows fall into the lower 20′s Friday morning. A broad high-pressure center is positioned NE of the NBC 15 viewing area. Light winds & the “inversion” are keeping the weather rather dreary for the Badger State. Cloud cover persists tomorrow as highs climb into the upper 20′s. A carbon copy forecast appears likely for Saturday & Sunday. However, a weak frontal boundary will pass by & could clear out the moisture/cloud cover. This drier air could at least offer some break from the clouds as we enter next week.

Highs remain in the 20′s and approach the freezing mark late next week. Our next weather system rears its head late Tuesday into Wednesday. It’ll be the first of several waves that pass through the Midwest. As of now, rain/snow appear possible next Wednesday & Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in vaccine tampering a long-time Wisconsin pharmacist with no previous investigations, disciplines
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration say there were no aircraft incidents or...
FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Lindsey Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
“There wasn’t a lot of opportunity to save herself,” Adams County Medical Examiner says missing woman’s death a tragedy
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

Latest News

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m. today. Visibility, at times, could drop to...
A Dense Fog Advisory is in Effect Again this Morning
More dense freezing fog in the forecast
Future Visibility - Thursday 6AM
TRAVEL ALERT - Another round of dense freezing fog is expected Wednesday night
The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of southern Wisconsin...
Another Foggy Start to the Day