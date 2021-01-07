Dreary sky persists through the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday may be the day we can finally say goodbye to the pesky cloud cover which has settled in across Wisconsin. A “temperature inversion” (warm layer above cold) has sealed in a layer of moisture & cooler temperatures (thanks to the snow pack). Fog held on a bit longer in SW Wisconsin but showed signs of dispersing by the afternoon.

A layer of cloud cover will remain in place throughout the evening and overnight hours. Lows fall into the lower 20′s Friday morning. A broad high-pressure center is positioned NE of the NBC 15 viewing area. Light winds & the “inversion” are keeping the weather rather dreary for the Badger State. Cloud cover persists tomorrow as highs climb into the upper 20′s. A carbon copy forecast appears likely for Saturday & Sunday. However, a weak frontal boundary will pass by & could clear out the moisture/cloud cover. This drier air could at least offer some break from the clouds as we enter next week.

Highs remain in the 20′s and approach the freezing mark late next week. Our next weather system rears its head late Tuesday into Wednesday. It’ll be the first of several waves that pass through the Midwest. As of now, rain/snow appear possible next Wednesday & Thursday.

