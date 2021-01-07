Advertisement

Fire at Simply Automotive causes approximately $150,000 in damage

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Thursday morning, Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at Simply Automotive, on 4611 Dovetail Drive in the Town of Burke, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say at approximately 1:21 a.m., deputies found the building to be filled with smoke, and Sun Prairie Engine 1 could see fire coming from a window.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue say crews had to force entry into the main door and an overhead door in order to put the fire out.

Authorities say the fire was contained to a break-room/office where the fire began but smoke damage was present throughout the building.

The building was empty at the time of the fire.

The owner estimates the total damage of the building and the cars to be approximately $150,000.

According to authorities, the initial investigation shows that an overloaded electrical wire was the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in vaccine tampering a long-time Wisconsin pharmacist with no previous investigations, disciplines
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration say there were no aircraft incidents or...
FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Lindsey Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
“There wasn’t a lot of opportunity to save herself,” Adams County Medical Examiner says missing woman’s death a tragedy
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

Latest News

An independent healthcare worker receives a vaccine in Dodgeville.
Rural counties mitigate challenges of Phase 1a vaccination roll out
Dr. Chris Hammer of Hammer Chiropractic in Milton, and his entire team got vaccinated at...
Mercyhealth offers COVID-19 vaccine to unaffiliated health care workers in Rock Co.
17-year-old who died in Dodge Co. crash identified
Bald Eagle Watching Days goes virtual this year
The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
Wisconsin Assembly passes COVID-19 bill Senate GOP opposes