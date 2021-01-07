Fire at Simply Automotive causes approximately $150,000 in damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Thursday morning, Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at Simply Automotive, on 4611 Dovetail Drive in the Town of Burke, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say at approximately 1:21 a.m., deputies found the building to be filled with smoke, and Sun Prairie Engine 1 could see fire coming from a window.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue say crews had to force entry into the main door and an overhead door in order to put the fire out.

Authorities say the fire was contained to a break-room/office where the fire began but smoke damage was present throughout the building.

The building was empty at the time of the fire.

The owner estimates the total damage of the building and the cars to be approximately $150,000.

According to authorities, the initial investigation shows that an overloaded electrical wire was the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.