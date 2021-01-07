Advertisement

Fond du Lac man charged in deadly hate crime crash found incompetent

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) -A Fond du Lac man charged with homicide as a hate crime has been committed to a psychiatric facility.

Twenty-seven-year-old Daniel Navarro, who is Mexican American, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a hate crime enhancer for the July 3 crash which killed Phillip Thiessen in Fond du Lac County.

Prosecutors say Navarro struck Thiessen’s motorcycle head-on in the town of Taycheedah because Thiessen was white.

A Fond du Lac County judge ruled Wednesday Navarro is not competent to stand trial.

Authorities say Navarro told investigators he had been harassed by co-workers and neighbors, and poisoned, drugged and verbally attacked by white people because of his race.

