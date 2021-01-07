Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing in Richland Co. on Thursday

(KBTX)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) -People can take advantage of free COVID-19 testing on Thursday at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

The Richland County Health and Human Services Department, Richland County Emergency Management, and the Wisconsin National guard are hosting the drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested should enter the testing site from County Highway AA and follow the signs.

Officials say you do not need to be living in Richland County to get tested at this event.

The National Guard will be offering testing to roughly 200 people.

Appointments are not required, but it is requested that those who wish to be tested to register here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in vaccine tampering a long-time Wisconsin pharmacist with no previous investigations, disciplines
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration say there were no aircraft incidents or...
FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Lindsey Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
“There wasn’t a lot of opportunity to save herself,” Adams County Medical Examiner says missing woman’s death a tragedy
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

Latest News

An independent healthcare worker receives a vaccine in Dodgeville.
Rural counties mitigate challenges of Phase 1a vaccination roll out
Dr. Chris Hammer of Hammer Chiropractic in Milton, and his entire team got vaccinated at...
Mercyhealth offers COVID-19 vaccine to unaffiliated health care workers in Rock Co.
A resident at SSM Health St. Mary's Care Center receives her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19...
Madison nursing home residents receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
17-year-old who died in Dodge Co. crash identified
Bald Eagle Watching Days goes virtual this year