Free COVID-19 testing in Richland Co. on Thursday

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) -People can take advantage of free COVID-19 testing on Thursday at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

The Richland County Health and Human Services Department, Richland County Emergency Management, and the Wisconsin National guard are hosting the drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested should enter the testing site from County Highway AA and follow the signs.

Officials say you do not need to be living in Richland County to get tested at this event.

The National Guard will be offering testing to roughly 200 people.

Appointments are not required, but it is requested that those who wish to be tested to register here.

