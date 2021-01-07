Advertisement

Janesville man identified in fatal crash possibly caused by dense fog

(Phil Anderson)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JANESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) -The Rock County Medical Examiner released the name of the 55-year-old man who was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday night in Janesville Township.

He was identified Thursday as Steven A. Teubert.

Authorities say the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. on the westbound lanes of East Highway 14 near Newville Road.

An initial investigation determined there was a head-on collision between the two vehicles with one coming to rest in the roadway and the other coming to rest in the median.

Teubert was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 63-year-old Janesville woman, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office believe dense fog played a role in the crash.

